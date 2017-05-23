NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy found dead in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Cortez Kennedy, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle with the Seattle Seahawks, has died at 48.

Kennedy played defensive line at the University of Miami and in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed that the 48-year-old Kennedy was found dead Tuesday morning. Police public information officer Wanda Miglio says the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown, but there is nothing suspicious about his death. An investigation is being conducted.

Kennedy retired from the NFL in 2000 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

The NFL’s 1992 Defensive Player of the Year, Kennedy was among the most dominant players on his side of the ball through the 1990s. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1992.

Kennedy finished his 11-year career with eight Pro Bowl selections and 58 sacks, a high total for his position.

