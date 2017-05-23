NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy found dead in Orlando, police say

WESH/ Associated Press Published: Updated:
Former Seattle Seahawk and Pro Football Hall-of-Fame member Cortez Kennedy stands with his hall-of-fame bust during a halftime ceremony at an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Cortez Kennedy, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle with the Seattle Seahawks, has died at 48.

Kennedy played defensive line at the University of Miami and in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed that the 48-year-old Kennedy was found dead Tuesday morning. Police public information officer Wanda Miglio says the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown, but there is nothing suspicious about his death. An investigation is being conducted.

Kennedy retired from the NFL in 2000 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

The NFL’s 1992 Defensive Player of the Year, Kennedy was among the most dominant players on his side of the ball through the 1990s. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1992.

Kennedy finished his 11-year career with eight Pro Bowl selections and 58 sacks, a high total for his position.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s