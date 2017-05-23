NASA lost bag of moon dust up for auction

(CNN) — The Apollo 11 bag with moon dust inside is now up for auction.
The bag was used by astronaut Neil Armstrong to bring the first sample of lunar material ever collected back to earth.
Sotheby’s New York is offering the bag for auction.
The current owner recently sent the bag to NASA and the organization confirmed it’s genuine and the dust inside is indeed moon dust.
The auction will be held July 20, which is the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
The bag is expected to bring between $2,000,000 to $4,000,000.
The current owner plans to donate part of the proceeds to charities.
