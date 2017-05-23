MUGSHOTS: 39 arrested in Polk Co. child predator and prostitution bust

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A weeklong undercover investigation in Polk County targeting online child predators and online prostitution resulted in dozens of arrests.

On Tuesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced 39 men and women were arrested throughout the investigation, which ran from May 15 through May 21. The suspects together face a total of 126 charges, including 95 felonies.

Nineteen men were arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sex. Nineteen other arrests were made related to online prostitution. One person was arrested for possession of child pornography.

During the investigation, detectives with the Polk Sheriff’s Office and more than a dozen other agencies posted fake ads or profiles on social media, mobile apps and other websites posing as children or guardians of children. They also posed as prostitutes or people soliciting them. Several suspects responded to the ads and chatted, emailed, texted and even talked on the phone with the undercover detectives.

Deputies say suspects solicited who they thought were children as young as just 10 years old for sex acts. Some sent inappropriate pictures of themselves and asked for nude photos of the children. Nineteen suspects drove to houses to engage in sexual activity.

“These predators are really out there, trying to violate children. All it takes is one glance at the conversations these predators have with our undercover detectives. They lurk in chat rooms, and online, ready to groom and violate your children,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Fortunately, we’ve prevented at least 19 of them from doing so. The things that these predators say to children are vile, disgusting, and not fit for anyone except trained detectives to read. And even seasoned, trained detectives are repulsed. These predators need to be locked up, and stay locked up and away from children.”

The sheriff’s office released this breakdown of the arrests:

Six suspects who wanted to have sex with children were from Polk County

Thirteen suspects drove to Polk County from Orange County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Marion County, Duval County, Pinellas County and Brevard County

Eleven suspects brought condoms or told undercover detectives they would bring condoms

Ten suspects mentioned law enforcement or being set-up but drove to the undercover location anyway

Seven suspects asked about virginity

Five suspects sent nude photos

Four suspects asked for nude photos

Three suspects said they were married

Three suspects said they wanted to teach them about sex

Three suspects talked to detectives posing as guardians of children and drove to have sex with the child, and one was going to pay $100 to have sex with them

Two suspects brought marijuana, one brought alcohol and one brought whipped cream

Deputies say the youngest person arrested was 19. The oldest was 60. All of the suspects have a combined history of 46 previous felony arrests.

Aaron Realmuto. Offering to Commit Lewdness Alan Lovejoy. One count Promotion of Sexual Activity on a Minor, One count Promotion of Sexual Performance by a Child, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, Three counts Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony, One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor, Transmission of Material Harmful to Minor. Arnaldo Madera. One count Attempted Sexual Battery on Minor, One count Traveling to Meet Minor, One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit Felony. Cassandra Zepeda. Possession of Oxycodone, Offering to Commit Prostitution, Possession of Paraphernalia. Cheri Malkemes. Aid/Abet Prostitution. David Oliveros. Offering to Commit Lewdness. Diana Valencia-Espinosa. Offering to Commit Lewdness, Aid/Abet Prostitution. Donnie Hallock. One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony. Dushaun Bonaparte. Offering to Commit Lewdness. Eric Norris. One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor, One count Transmission of Material Harmful to Minor, One count Use of Computer to Solicit Parent/Guardian, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony. Fouad Jelda. One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony. Joseph Bil. Offering to Commit Lewdness. Joseph Vincent. One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony. Juan Castro. One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor between 12-17, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony, One count Promotion of Sexual Activity on a Victim Under 16. Khody Sanford. Solicit another for Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia. Kimberly Rose. Offering to Commit Lewdness Second Offense. Leah Alessandrini. Possession of Heroin, Offering to Commit Prostitution, Possession of Paraphernalia, Battery. Matthew Booth. One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor Under 12 Years Old, One count Promotion of Sexual Activity by a Minor, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony, One count Use of Computer to Seduce a Child, Four counts Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor. Michael Grove. One count Promotion of Sexual Activity on a Minor, One count Promotion of Sexual Performance by a Child, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony, One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor. Mohamed Catila. One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony, Two counts Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor. Nicholas Ramos. One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony. Omar Paz. One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony, One count Possession of Marijuana, One count Possession of Paraphernalia. Paula Zuniga-Castenega. Offering to Commit Lewdness. Raevon McBride. Solicit Another for Prostitution. Ramon Vendrell. Offering to Commit Lewdness. Raul Rivera. One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor, Two counts Promotion of Sexual Activity by a Minor, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony. Reginald Neal. One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor, One count Promotion of Sexual Activity by a Minor, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony. Richard Weisburg. Offering to Commit Lewdness, Battery. Robert Heard. One count Deriving Proceeds from Prostitution. Robert Heintz. One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony, One count Promotion of Sexual Activity by a Minor, One count Resisting Arrest With Violence. Robert Wright. One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony, One count Use of Computer to Seduce a Child, Five counts Transmission of Material Harmful to Minor, Five counts Promotion of Sexual Activity by a Minor. Robert Zarate. Offering to Commit Lewdness. Samuel Nelsen. Offering to Commit Lewdness, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia. Sara Thomas. Offering to Commit Lewdness. Todd Sebring. One count Promotion of Sexual Performance by a Child, One count Possession of Child Pornography. Tyler Duncan. One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony. Vanessa James. Offering to Commit Lewdness Second Offense. Victor Sayan-Arias. One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony, One count Possession of Marijuana, One count Possession of Paraphernalia. Wayne Parry. One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony.