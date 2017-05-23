MUGSHOTS: 39 arrested in Polk Co. child predator and prostitution bust

By Published: Updated:
Alan Lovejoy. One count Promotion of Sexual Activity on a Minor, One count Promotion of Sexual Performance by a Child, One count Traveling to Meet a Minor, Three counts Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor, One count Use of Two–Way Communication Device to Commit Felony, One count Attempted Sexual Battery on a Minor, Transmission of Material Harmful to Minor.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A weeklong undercover investigation in Polk County targeting online child predators and online prostitution resulted in dozens of arrests.

On Tuesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced 39 men and women were arrested throughout the investigation, which ran from May 15 through May 21. The suspects together face a total of 126 charges, including 95 felonies.

Nineteen men were arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sex. Nineteen other arrests were made related to online prostitution. One person was arrested for possession of child pornography.

During the investigation, detectives with the Polk Sheriff’s Office and more than a dozen other agencies posted fake ads or profiles on social media, mobile apps and other websites posing as children or guardians of children. They also posed as prostitutes or people soliciting them. Several suspects responded to the ads and chatted, emailed, texted and even talked on the phone with the undercover detectives.

Deputies say suspects solicited who they thought were children as young as just 10 years old for sex acts. Some sent inappropriate pictures of themselves and asked for nude photos of the children. Nineteen suspects drove to houses to engage in sexual activity.

“These predators are really out there, trying to violate children. All it takes is one glance at the conversations these predators have with our undercover detectives. They lurk in chat rooms, and online, ready to groom and violate your children,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Fortunately, we’ve prevented at least 19 of them from doing so. The things that these predators say to children are vile, disgusting, and not fit for anyone except trained detectives to read. And even seasoned, trained detectives are repulsed. These predators need to be locked up, and stay locked up and away from children.”

The sheriff’s office released this breakdown of the arrests:

  • Six suspects who wanted to have sex with children were from Polk County
  • Thirteen suspects drove to Polk County from Orange County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Marion County, Duval County, Pinellas County and Brevard County
  • Eleven suspects brought condoms or told undercover detectives they would bring condoms
  • Ten suspects mentioned law enforcement or being set-up but drove to the undercover location anyway
  • Seven suspects asked about virginity
  • Five suspects sent nude photos
  • Four suspects asked for nude photos
  • Three suspects said they were married
  • Three suspects said they wanted to teach them about sex
  • Three suspects talked to detectives posing as guardians of children and drove to have sex with the child, and one was going to pay $100 to have sex with them
  • Two suspects brought marijuana, one brought alcohol and one brought whipped cream

Deputies say the youngest person arrested was 19. The oldest was 60. All of the suspects have a combined history of 46 previous felony arrests.

 

Polk Co. child predator and prostitution bust

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s