Memorial Day ceremonies, fun activities pack long weekend in Tampa Bay area

(WFLA) – It’s a holiday weekend! There is so much going on in the Tampa Bay area, from parades to memorial ceremonies honoring those we have lost.

Share your weekend with us by visiting our Facebook and Twitter accounts and posting your photos.

Know of an event not listed below? Email us at online@wfla.com. Have a safe and happy long weekend!

1. Florida National Cemetery Memorial Ceremony in Bushnell

When: Monday at 11 a.m.

The Florida National Cemetery will hold their memorial ceremony in the assembly area Monday morning. Storm Team 8 chief meteorologist Steve Jerve will emcee the ceremony. Get the details

2. Honor our Heroes 5k run in Oldsmar

When: Saturday at 8 a.m.

Kick off your weekend by honoring our veterans by running a race in the city of Oldsmar. The event is partnered with VIP Warriors, a local non-profit that provides equipment for military veterans who need assistance. Get the details

3. Sarasota Memorial Day Parade

When: Monday at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin at Main Street and Osprey Avenue in Sarasota. The parade will pay tribute to the Battle of Midway Veterans, as the 75th anniversary of the battle will be recognized. Get the details

4. Sarasota Concert Band Annual Memorial Day Concert

The band will play pieces dedicated to various branches of the military. The event begins at noon and goes until 5 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will be on site at the Phillippi Estate Park. Get the details

5. ‘A Tribute to Heroes’ Memorial Day Parade in Lakewood Ranch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m.

Main street will be lined with bands, choir groups, drum lines and floats. Festivities carry on before and after the parade. Get the details

6. Memorial Day Ceremony at Veteran’s National Park in Bradenton

When: Monday at 8 a.m.

The Manatee County Veteran’s Council presents the ceremony, located directly behind the Manatee Memorial Hospital. Get the details

7. Rowdies Military Appreciation Night

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Join the Rowdies for their game against the Saint Louis FC on Saturday. Tickets are $11 for military personnel and there will be a pregame WWII aircraft flyover. Get the details

8. Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony in Largo

When: Monday at 7 p.m.

The free event features a keynote speaker and a wreath presentation at Largo Center Park. Get the details

9. City of Tampa Aquatics schedule begins

When: Sunday, Monday with swim hours from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Summer aquatics programs begin citywide on Sunday. Spicola, Williams, MLK and Copeland public pools will also open on Sunday. Get the details

10. Seasonal pools open in St. Petersburg

When: Saturday

Six seasonal pools open in St. Pete this weekend, including Childs Park Pool and Shore Acres pool. Get the details

11. Military get free admission to Crayola Experience

When: Friday through Monday

Active, veteran and retired military personnel receive free information to the Crayola Experience in Orlando this weekend. Immediate family will receive 50% general admission as well. Get the details

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES