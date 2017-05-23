Maybin, Trout open with HRs; Shoemaker, Angels beat Rays 4-0

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Alex Cobb, right, hands the ball to manager Kevin Cash as he is taken out of the game against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Cameron Maybin and Mike Trout hit back-to-back home runs to begin the game, Matt Shoemaker won his third consecutive start and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Maybin led off by homering on a 3-1 pitch from Alex Cobb. Trout connected on the next pitch for his 15th homer, including seven in his last 11 games.

Shoemaker (4-2), coming off victories over Detroit and the Chicago White Sox, gave up three hits, three walks and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings. He has won all four career starts against the Rays.

Los Angeles has won seven of nine. The Rays have lost three in a row after a season-high four-game winning streak.

Cobb (4-4) allowed four runs and seven hits over 7 1/3 innings.

