Law enforcement prepared for threats at Tropicana Field following terror attack in Manchester

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – In light of the terror bombing in Manchester, law enforcement officials in St. Petersburg are doing what they can to make people feel safe at venues during major events.

Officials say suicide bomber Salman Albedi killed more than 20 people and injured dozens outside an arena after Ariana Grande’s concert Monday night.

Matthew Johnson and Stuart Ford can’t help but to think about security around Tropicana Field.

Both are attending Tuesday night’s game.

“It kind of freaks you out when you think about it, but that’s kind of how it is now. There’s people out there that will do that and you just got to watch out for them,” said Ford.

“Of course it’s in the back of your mind, but I think they do a pretty good job here,” said Johnson.

The St. Petersburg Police Department has a security plan for every home game.

Each corner around Tropicana Field is packed with officers and undercover agents.

“At the Trop [Tropicana Field], we work with their internal security. We provide officers off-duty and on-duty within the surrounding streets, we do it with traffic, pedestrian safety, but they’re also there for any other issues that might rise,” said Yolanda Fernandez, Public Information Officer with St. Petersburg Police Department.

Fans don’t go in without going through a bag check or a metal detector. Law enforcement is positioned everywhere.

“We have officers on the streets around the Trop. We have officers in the stands and we have officers on the field,” said Fernandez.

This past December, the Tampa Bay Rays conducted an emergency training exercise. Officials practiced evacuation routes, plane landings and bomb threat scenarios, like the one in Manchester.

These security tactics are used at all major events, parades and concerts around St. Petersburg.

“We hope we never have to use those plans, but we’re ready just in case something happens,” said Fernandez.

Police say they also rely on the public to speak up and report any suspicious activity.

