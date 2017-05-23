Hot Car Danger: How can a parent forget a child?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s one of the most gut-wrenching and heartbreaking stories we hear– a child dying after accidentally being left alone in a hot car. Unfortunately it’s a reality, especially during Florida’s hot summer months. While 80 percent of these incidents are accidental, it’s something that can truly happen to anyone.

“They’re like the first and last things I think of,” Candy Ramaeker explains as she buckles her two young children into their car seats.

She can’t imagine ever forgetting them in her car. But, she knows it happens.

“You just don’t know. You judge people you don’t know. Until you walk in their shoes, until you have those kids up screaming all night because they are sick or something, you just don’t know,” she says.

It begs the question, what could possibly lead a parent to forget their own child and leave them to die this way?

