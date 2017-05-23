Home evacuated after suspicious device found in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police patrol units responded to a call for a suspicious device at a home on Tuesday.

The object was found at a home on Oakhaven Drive. Officers thought it was suspicious enough to call the Tampa Police Bomb Squad.

The residents of the home were evacuated.

Police said the object appears to be an old military ordnance.

