Home evacuated after suspicious device found in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police patrol units responded to a call for a suspicious device at a home on Tuesday.
The object was found at a home on Oakhaven Drive. Officers thought it was suspicious enough to call the Tampa Police Bomb Squad.
The residents of the home were evacuated.
Police said the object appears to be an old military ordnance.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- MUGSHOTS: 39 arrested in Polk Co. child predator and prostitution bust
- James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore dead at 89
- Islamic State group says member carried out Manchester concert attack that killed 22
- Hackers may have names of thousands of Florida gun owners
- Hillsborough sheriff seeks help finding missing, endangered woman with gun
- Florida woman trapped inside CVS trying to buy birthday card