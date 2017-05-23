Hillsborough sheriff seeks help finding missing, endangered woman with gun

WFLA Web Staff Published:
Melanie Cordona was reported missing.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing and endangered woman who was last seen with a gun.

Detectives say Melanie Cardona, age 55, left her residence in Lutz between 1:30 and 9 a.m. on May 20 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Melanie left all personal items at her residence and only took a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver with her.  She has a concealed weapons permit, which she left at her residence.

Melanie’s husband says she has never gone missing before.

Melanie has blonde hair and light blue eyes.  She was last seen wearing a burgundy Florida State University shirt, beige khaki shorts, dark sneakers and dark prescription sunglasses.

Anyone with any information about Melanie Cardona is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

