Hillsborough deputies, FBI searching for murder suspect

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a fugitive wanted for first-degree murder.

Dennis St. John Rodriguez, 38, is wanted for the murder of 45-year-old Raymond Patram. The crime happened in Ruskin back in May of 2016.

Rodriguez last lived in Brandon, but deputies believe he left the United States and could be hiding in Mexico. The sheriff’s office is working with the FBI to track him down.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Rodriguez Jr. Call 1-800-873-8477 if you have any information.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES