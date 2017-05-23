Hackers may have names of thousands of Florida gun owners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WFLA) – Officials say hackers may have obtained the names of more than 16,000 people who have Florida concealed weapon permits.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced Monday they had discovered a data breach of the online payment system that processes payments for applications and permits.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam has ordered a review of the department’s cybersecurity measures. State law enforcement is investigating the breach, which authorities suspect originated from overseas.

The agency stated that no financial information was obtained.

The department also warned that the breach may have revealed the social security numbers of 469 customers. The agency plans on offering free credit protection for one year to these individuals.

If you’re concerned about your information, Putnam says you should obtain a free credit report and then place a fraud alert on your credit report if you believe information has been compromised. You should also closely monitor your financial information and report any suspicious activity to police.

If you believe you may have been affected, call 1-800-350-1119 for more information.

The Florida Legislature in 2006 passed a law that made the names of concealed weapon permit holders confidential.

