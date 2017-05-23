GR8 Inspirations: At Sustainable Family Farm, foster kids grow, eat food

News Channel 8 Today Anchor Gayle Guyardo By Published:
Ashley Rhodes-Courter is the founder of the Sustainable Family Farm.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — On a one-acre plot of land nestled in Pinellas Park, Ashley Rhodes-Courter has created a place for foster kids to come during the summer months.

It’s called the Sustainable Family Farm.

“This summer Monday through Friday, children zero to 18 can come here to the Sustainable Family Farm and get a free lunch every single day, as well as free enrichment activities. That is so important, because people don’t realize that sometimes children don’t have access to food over the weekends, or during summer vacations or spring break,” said Ashley Rhodes-Courter, the founder of Foundation for Sustainable Families.

At The Sustainable Family Farm, children will have access to occupational and speech therapy and learn about nutrition and growing foods.

“Dirt is therapy, no pun intended, gardening is therapeutic,” Rhodes-Courter beamed.

Watch Wednesday at 5 and 6 a.m. to find out what inspired Rhodes-Courter to start the Sustainable Family Farm

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s