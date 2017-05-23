GR8 Inspirations: At Sustainable Family Farm, foster kids grow, eat food

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — On a one-acre plot of land nestled in Pinellas Park, Ashley Rhodes-Courter has created a place for foster kids to come during the summer months.

It’s called the Sustainable Family Farm.

“This summer Monday through Friday, children zero to 18 can come here to the Sustainable Family Farm and get a free lunch every single day, as well as free enrichment activities. That is so important, because people don’t realize that sometimes children don’t have access to food over the weekends, or during summer vacations or spring break,” said Ashley Rhodes-Courter, the founder of Foundation for Sustainable Families.

At The Sustainable Family Farm, children will have access to occupational and speech therapy and learn about nutrition and growing foods.

“Dirt is therapy, no pun intended, gardening is therapeutic,” Rhodes-Courter beamed.

