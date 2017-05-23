FBI continues to investigate neo-Nazi connection to Tampa Palms double murder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The FBI says there is no information about an imminent threat as a result of high explosives and traces of radioactive material found at the scene of a double murder in Tampa Palms on Friday.

Still, people who live in the Hampton’s community are on edge because of what police discovered in the apartment when they found the two victims.

“I mean, this has always been such a safe place, so we never expected anything like that to happen,” said Tatyana Marino, who lives near the apartment where the victims were found.

Neighbors were evacuated after police found high explosives in the apartment.

They arrested 18-year-old Devon Arthurs after he briefly held people hostage at a nearby smoke shop and told police he killed his roommates.

Police found Jeremy Himmelman, 22, and Andrew Oneschuk, 18, dead inside the apartment.

Himmelman and Oneschuk are from Massachusetts.

They were also part of a neo-Nazi group.

The founder of the group posted “these are good guys who are dead for no reason.” The post call their murder “an anti-Nazi hate crime.”

Arthurs was kicked out of the neo-Nazi group after he tried to convince others in the group to convert to Islam.

A fourth roommate, Brandon Russell, was arrested by police in Key Largo after authorities found the bomb making material in his room.

Russell is in the Florida National Guard and was assigned to the 53rd Brigade in Pinellas Park.

A spokesperson for the National Guard confirmed Russell has been with the unit since February of 2016, but he has never been deployed.

Russell is being held on federal charges related to the explosives found in the apartment.

Arthurs is charged with murder and is expected to make an appearance before a Hillsborough County judge on Wednesday.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES