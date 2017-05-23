Family, friends, fans of Polk native Chris Blue cheer from home during ‘The Voice’ finale

News Channel 8 Reporter Melanie Michael By Published:

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – She’s never missed a show. In fact, she enjoys watching her nephew so much, Faye Allen, Chris Blue’s aunt, will often go back and re-watch episodes.

“Just to watch him and see him singing with all his heart. This has been a long time coming,” Allen told News Channel 8 as “The Voice” finals began Tuesday night. “He’s been singing since he was three years old.”

He’s been singing,”from the root,” she explains. When Allen’s younger sister was pregnant with Chris, the family sang to her belly.

“He’s been working for this since before he was even born. Once you sit in his presence, you feel the anointing, the power. Watching him open his mouth, I tell him ‘God is speaking through you.'”

As a pastor for the past 14 years at Polk church God’s House of Prayer, Allen has been reminding her nephew of two things – always “give God the glory and be grateful” and “remember where you came from.”

The Polk County native has a raucous, loving cheering section in central Florida.

“God is giving him that platform. I see that he’s trying to reach people from all angles – hip hop, R&B, gospel. I play his songs over and over. I never get tired of watching and listening to him,” said Allen.

What advice does she get to her nephew each time he takes the stage?

“Give it your all. From a little boy, he learned that. He’s been rocking everyone’s world. I remind him of who he is,” Allen explained.

“You belong to God. God has given you a platform. You were chosen,” Allen said she tells Chris.

“I told him today, ‘keep your focus. Win or lose, you’re a winner!'”

Chris’ family, friends and fans are hosting a watch party at Brock’s Smokehouse inside Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales. It’s free and open to the public.

Follow Melanie Michael on Facebook

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIE

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s