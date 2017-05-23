Family, friends, fans of Polk native Chris Blue cheer from home during ‘The Voice’ finale

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – She’s never missed a show. In fact, she enjoys watching her nephew so much, Faye Allen, Chris Blue’s aunt, will often go back and re-watch episodes.

“Just to watch him and see him singing with all his heart. This has been a long time coming,” Allen told News Channel 8 as “The Voice” finals began Tuesday night. “He’s been singing since he was three years old.”

He’s been singing,”from the root,” she explains. When Allen’s younger sister was pregnant with Chris, the family sang to her belly.

“He’s been working for this since before he was even born. Once you sit in his presence, you feel the anointing, the power. Watching him open his mouth, I tell him ‘God is speaking through you.'”

As a pastor for the past 14 years at Polk church God’s House of Prayer, Allen has been reminding her nephew of two things – always “give God the glory and be grateful” and “remember where you came from.”

The Polk County native has a raucous, loving cheering section in central Florida.

“God is giving him that platform. I see that he’s trying to reach people from all angles – hip hop, R&B, gospel. I play his songs over and over. I never get tired of watching and listening to him,” said Allen.

What advice does she get to her nephew each time he takes the stage?

“Give it your all. From a little boy, he learned that. He’s been rocking everyone’s world. I remind him of who he is,” Allen explained.

“You belong to God. God has given you a platform. You were chosen,” Allen said she tells Chris.

“I told him today, ‘keep your focus. Win or lose, you’re a winner!'”

Chris’ family, friends and fans are hosting a watch party at Brock’s Smokehouse inside Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales. It’s free and open to the public.

