Downward Dog

Martin is the lonely, philosophical type. Martin is also a dog. That doesn’t stop him from making observations on the life of his owner, struggling millennial, Nan, and the complexity of relationships in the 21st century. While both are waging their own battles concerning life in the modern age, a session at obedience school makes it clear to both of them that even at their lowest points, they might just be the best thing for each other. Executive producer Samm Hodges also provides the voice for Martin.

