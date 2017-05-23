Chicago lawmakers considering change to who can board passenger planes

CHICAGO, Ill. (WFLA) – Lawmakers in Chicago are considering a measure to change who can board passenger planes.

Under the proposed measure, all Chicago city employees, including aviation police, would be barred from boarding unless it’s a criminal matter or medical emergency.

The Chicago Tribune reports the measure would reinforce a rule the Aviation Department already put into effect after a passenger was violently dragged off a United Airlines flight last month by Chicago Aviation Police.

Chicago lawmakers will vote on the proposed changes on Wednesday.

The Chicago Tribune also reports there is confusion over whether officer will wear uniforms identifying them as police or be re-designated as “security.”

