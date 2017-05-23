9 decapitated animals found in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. (WESH) — Charges will not be filed after nine decapitated animals were found outside of a Volusia County home last week, investigators say.

Police said a woman noticed the bin filled with the animal carcasses as she rode her bike in DeBary last Thursday.

Investigators said the animals, a goat, a turtle, five chickens and two pigeons were used by the family as part of a ritual cleansing another family member.

The family of a man with health issues performed the ritual in their backyard to cleanse the man of schizophrenic thoughts, according to an incident report.

Investigators said the animals had not been tortured, and no crime was committed.

