You Paid for It: Ybor City’s Cuscaden Pool to re-open by Memorial Day, but it will cost you

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa City Council member Mike Suarez is glad to hear that workers will finish drain repairs on the historic Cuscaden swimming pool in time of Memorial Day weekend, but questions remain regarding why taxpayers have to pay for that problem in the first place.

Prior to last year’s $3.2 million renovation of Cuscaden, Suarez questioned whether the project would remedy all that was wrong with the 80-year-old, public pool. Suarez is now calling for a report to explain why the main drains are failing just nine months after completion of the multi-million dollar renovation.

Our You Paid for It report first broke the story of the Cuscaden Pool’s recent drain leaks last week.

At that time, City of Tampa Contracts Administrator Michael Chucran told us that he estimated repairs on the faulty drain would cost between $20,000 and $50,000.

But, contractor estimates now put that cost $8,140, according to Chucran, who hopes to complete that work before the upcoming holiday weekend. Chucran says work crews will begin rebuilding the faulty drain and relining two others that haven’t yet failed at 8 p.m. Monday, after the pool dries out.

Even so, critics like Suarez question why it should cost Tampa taxpayers anything to get Cuscaden back up and running again, after such a major investment less than a year ago.

We’ll have more on this story tonight at 6 in your You Paid for It report.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES