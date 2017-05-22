Winter Haven police issue skimmer warning

By Published:

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Winter Haven are asking residents to be on the lookout for skimmers at gas stations.

Skimmers have apparently been found at various stations around the city over the past few weeks.

If you’re paying at the pump, you should try to use pumps closest to the store. Pumps farther away aren’t easily seen by employees, making it easier for skimmers to be installed.

You should also check the pump for unusual markings and make sure the security tape hasn’t been tampered with. If the card reader seems loose on the pump, don’t use it and tell an employee.

Police say you can always go inside and pay for your gas.

They recommend everyone keep a close eye on their bank accounts, and report any unusual activity immediately.

