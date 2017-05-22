Wild pitch helps Angels beat Rays 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Jefry Marte scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to help the Los Angeles Angels’ beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Monday night.

The Angels, who have won six of eight, pushed across the run without a hit in the seventh inning against Tampa Bay relievers Jumbo Diaz (0-3) and Ryne Stanek. After walking Mike Trout intentionally to load the bases with two out, Stanek threw a ball in the dirt while facing Albert Pujols, allowing Marte to score easily.

Corey Dickerson and Logan Morrison homered off Angels starter J.C. Ramirez for Tampa Bay’s only two runs.

Dickerson’s 12th home run, and his sixth in six games, came on his 28th birthday. Morrison’s 12th homer was his seventh of the month.

Andrelton Simmons drove in the Angels’ first run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning after an infield hit by Cameron Maybin and two walks.

Maybin hit his second home run for the Angels, tying the game at 2-2 in the fifth.

