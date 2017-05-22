The Unexpected Side Effects Technology Has on Our Skin

Stress seems to have become the new normal among Americans, but one stressor that tends to fly under the radar is Cultural Stress, or the stress of modern living. Technology allows us to work and communicate anywhere, anytime, twenty-four hours a day. We feel pressured to portray social media perfection, which has profound implications for our skin and health. That’s why our friends at Murad launched EyesUp, a new program to educate people about the danger of digital-only relationships and the power of real-life human connections. Check out EyesUp.com for tips and information on managing digital dependency and Cultural Stress, and while you’re there, take the pledge to go Eyes Up!

Advertisement