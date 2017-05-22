Tampa Woman’s Warning: Inexpensive plastic surgery overseas can lead to botched ‘do-overs’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Medical tourism is more popular than ever these days. Women are exploring plastic surgery procedures while either traveling to or living in foreign countries. The prices are often cheaper, but in the end, the true cost can skyrocket – both in and out of pocket.

Ladies are returning to the United States only to see major post-op problems persist. In many cases, they are having such massive malfunctions, their surgeries must be performed all over again.

It has become such a problem that several well-known and well-respected Tampa Bay plastic surgeons are seeing more than a third of their practice dedicated to “do-over’s”

Tonight at 5, we talk with a Tampa Bay area nurse who decided to have plastic surgery overseas, only to see complications when she returned back to the U.S.

Hear her advice to other women seeking such procedures and the warning her Tampa surgeon gives to other women wanting to fix botched beauty.

