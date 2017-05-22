Tampa Palms double murder leads authorities to disturbing discovery

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Devon Arthurs walked in to the Green Planet Smoke shop in Tampa Palms and made a wild claim Friday evening.

Arthurs, 18, told everyone in the shop he had just killed his two roommates.

Tampa Police said Arthurs then took out a weapon and ordered two customers and a store employee to the floor.

“It was very clear that he wasn’t letting anybody leave and he was not going to drop the weapon, but our officers, at one point, we had two officers there, they were able to talk to him and they were able to release the hostages,” said Steve Hegarty, with the Tampa Police Department.

After taking him into custody, Arthurs told police he killed his roommates because he had recently converted to Islam and they didn’t respect his religion.

Authorities identified the victims as Jeremy Himmelman, 22, and Andrew Oneschuk, 18.

“He said that they all shared some sort of neo-Nazi world view or belief, until he converted to Islam. He said he converted to Islam and that they did not respect their religious views,” said Hegarty.

Police then went to Arthurs’ apartment and found two victims inside, exactly as Arthurs had described the situation.

Police also made several other disturbing discoveries.

According to a document filed by the FBI with the U.S. District court, police found high explosives, bomb making material and two forms of radioactive materials in the apartment.

Authorities arrested Brandon Russel in Key Largo on Sunday.

The FBI says Russel lived in the apartment with the other three men and some of the bomb making material was discovered in his room, along with a framed poster of Oklahoma bombing suspect Timothy McVeigh.

Investigators also found ammo and other weapons inside the apartment.

