Ring bought at garage sale now worth $456K

(WFLA) — Garage sales are full of random, and sometimes even valuable, hidden gems.
A ring bought for about $13 at a garage sale in London in the 80s is now being valued at over $400,000.
According to the listing, the ring is now worth $456,000.
The buyer assumed the ring was a piece of costume jewelry and only decided in the last few months to have it appraised.
Much to the owner’s surprise, the ring turned out to be a genuine cushion-shaped diamond weighing 26.27.
The ring is scheduled to be sold at an auction on June 7.
