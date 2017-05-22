Radioactive material, white supremacist propaganda found after Tampa Palms double murder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The investigation into Friday’s double murder at a Tampa Palms apartment complex is expanding after authorities found bomb making ingredients, ties to neo-Nazi philosophy and two forms of radioactive material.

It’s turning out to be much more than one roommate turning on two others in a murderous double killing.

Tampa Police say Devon Arthurs, 18, killed his roommates Jeremy Himmelman, 22, and Andrew Oneschuk, 18.

Police said Arthurs killed his roommates because they disrespected his faith. Arthurs told authorities he shared their neo-Nazi beliefs, but later converted to Islam.

Arthurs told cops a fourth roommate, Brandon Russell, participates in neo-Nazi chat rooms and threatened to kill people and set off bombs.

Russell was arrested in Key Largo on Sunday.

Retired Tampa Police Bomb Squad leader, Jim Diamond, said the discovery of bomb making material in the apartment of neo-Nazis, is no surprise.

“All of them have that capability to use low explosive materials for distraction devices or booby traps. It’s very common with that type of organization,” said Diamond.

Tampa Police officers found the two murder victims after they said Arthurs held an employee of a smoke shop and two customers hostage.

He gave up and led officers to his apartment and the two bodies, and according to a federal criminal complaint, bomb ingredients and two sources of radiation.

“Any time there’s people around you or confined spaces, you should be very cautious in making any type of explosive materials, and of course, these guys are not cautious or they wouldn’t be building them to begin with,” said Diamond.

Police said they also found weapons and ammunition along with the bomb parts.

“Probably in the long run may have saved a number of lives. No telling where they would have used this material in the future,” said Diamond.

A federal criminal complaint says in Brandon Russell’s room, they found white supremacist propaganda and a framed picture of Oklahoma City bomber, Timothy McVeigh.

