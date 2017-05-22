Project Lifesaver wristbands help find missing persons

Marco Villarreal
A Project Lifesaver wristband.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When a loved one goes missing, it’s cause for concern. More so, when it’s an elderly family member with health issues.

Project Lifesaver is a program in the Tampa Bay area that is helping find missing seniors and reuniting them with family before they get hurt.

“As we get closer to the signal you’ll see the signal get stronger,” says Tampa Police Department Officer Roger Brown.

A high-tech bracelet helps officers find seniors when they go missing.

Families who have signed up for Project Lifesaver get a special bracelet to give to a senior who has dementia or other health issues.

