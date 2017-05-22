Polk Co. neighborhood on alert after bear spotted

WFLA Web Staff Published:
Winter Haven Police Department photo

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Imagine looking out a window of your home and seeing a bear standing there looking back at you.

That’s what happened to a Winter Haven resident who was able to take a photo of the bear.

The bear has people living in the Winter Haven neighborhood on alert.

Winter Haven police say the bear was seen in the neighborhood around Drexel Avenue in Lake Elbert.

Florida  Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are monitoring the area.

They say the bear has not been aggressive.

If you see the bear, do not approach it, call 911 or FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

Winter Haven Police Department photo
Winter Haven Police Department photo

 

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s