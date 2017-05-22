Polk Co. neighborhood on alert after bear spotted

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Imagine looking out a window of your home and seeing a bear standing there looking back at you.

That’s what happened to a Winter Haven resident who was able to take a photo of the bear.

The bear has people living in the Winter Haven neighborhood on alert.

Winter Haven police say the bear was seen in the neighborhood around Drexel Avenue in Lake Elbert.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are monitoring the area.

They say the bear has not been aggressive.

If you see the bear, do not approach it, call 911 or FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

