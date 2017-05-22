Manatee Co. man arrested for possessing over 22,000 files of child pornography

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested for possessing over 22,000 files containing child pornography on Monday.

Detectives began an internet investigation to locate computers in Manatee County that were offering to distribute files containing child pornography.

A computer on Whitfield Avenue in Sarasota was found to be advertising a large amount of suspected child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at the home and John Gorman Cook, 48, was arrested on charges of sexual performance by a child and transmission of child pornography when detectives discovered over 22,000 files on one device.

The investigation is ongoing.

