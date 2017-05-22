Jury to decide fate of Manatee triple murderer Andres Avalos

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Over the weekend, a Manatee County jury convicted Andres Avalos Jr. of three murders. Now, the jury will decide his fate.

Avalos was found guilty of murdering his wife, Amber Avalos, age 33, their neighbor Denise Potter, age 46, and their pastor James “Tripp” Battle, age 31, in December of 2014.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder for the deaths of Potter and Battle, and was found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of his wife.

On Monday, family members of the slain victims took the stand to explain to the jury how their lives have changed because of Avalos’ actions that day.

“Life is so different, and I feel like I’m lost so much,” said Pastor Battle’s sister Ashley Battles.

His widow, Joy Battles, also took the stand with a prepared statement. Crying, she explained to the jury how she still has to hold her children as they cry out for their father.

“My daughter misses him so much, she says breaking down in tears,” said Joy.

Meanwhile, the defense called several members of the Avalos family to the stand including his father, Andres Avalos, Sr. He described how he and his ex-wife raised five children together, including Andres Jr, but says there was about an 8-year period where they weren’t very good parents.

He said that his son started drinking at the age of 12 and was raised in a “bar-type atmosphere.”

He also explained to the jury that they had tried several times to get Avalos help with his drug and alcohol problems.

As of 11 a.m. both sides had rested their cases. The jury was sent home to get overnight bags and they were instructed to return at 2 p.m. to hear their instructions and then begin deliberating.

