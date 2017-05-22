Jury recommends death penalty for Manatee triple murderer Andres Avalos

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County jury has recommended the death penalty for convicted triple murderer Andres Avalos.
The judge will have the final ruling.
Avalos was found guilty of murdering his wife, Amber Avalos, age 33, their neighbor Denise Potter, age 46, and their pastor James “Tripp” Battle, age 31, in December of 2014.
He was found guilty of first-degree murder for the deaths of Potter and Battle, and was found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of his wife.
