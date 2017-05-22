Injuries, deaths reported after apparent explosion heard at Ariana Grande concert in England

MANCHESTER, England (WFLA) – Police are reporting “a number” of deaths and injuries after reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena in England.
NBC News reports concertgoers heard one or more loud bands at a Ariana Grande concert.
A representative for the singer said she “is okay. We are further investigating what happened.”
Videos shown on social media show concert goers scrambling after they apparently heard loud bangs.
It is unclear what caused the explosion.
Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Diverging Diamond opens in Sarasota
- Florida woman trapped inside CVS trying to buy birthday card
- Fire destroys 4 cars in Pasco County, lightning to blame
- Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
- Dad and step-mom arrested after 5-year-old shows up drunk at hospital
- High society: Pippa Middleton marries at almost-royal event
- Huge cuts to food stamps part of Trump’s budget proposal