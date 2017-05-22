Injuries, deaths reported after apparent explosion heard at Ariana Grande concert in England

MANCHESTER, England (WFLA) – Police are reporting “a number” of deaths and injuries after reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena in England.

NBC News reports concertgoers heard one or more loud bands at a Ariana Grande concert.

A representative for the singer said she “is okay. We are further investigating what happened.”

Videos shown on social media show concert goers scrambling after they apparently heard loud bangs.

It is unclear what caused the explosion.

BREAKING: Singer Ariana Grande "is OK. We are further investigating what happened," a rep for the singer tells @NBCNightlyNews. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) May 22, 2017

