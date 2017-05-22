Illegal immigrant arrested for attempted murder, burglary in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Haines City man is facing felony charges after deputies say he broke into a home and nearly choked a woman to death.

Polk County deputies were called to a home on Highway 547 in Davenport around 4 a.m. on Sunday for a burglary.

One of the victims told deputies she was sleeping when she woke up and noticed 36-year-old Juan Arteaga-Orozco in bed with her. When she got out of bed, she said Orozco followed her then put his hands around her neck when she tried to leave and yelled for help.

The victim told deputies Orozco then said, “Shut up, shut up or I’m going to kill you.” The woman said she felt like she was going to pass out and was scared he was going to kill her.

A second victim said they heard screaming as they were coming home from a party. The person tried to grab Orozco but was pushed away when the suspect ran from the home.

The sheriff’s office says Orozco is an immigrant from Mexico who is in the country illegally.

“This is an example of an immigrant in our country illegally committing serious and violent crimes,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “He also has a criminal history, and should have been deported after committing his earlier crimes.”

Orozco’s criminal history dates back to 2004, and includes five felonies and two misdemeanors.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail on no bond, and will be placed on ICE hold.

