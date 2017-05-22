House destroyed, man seriously injured in Land O’ Lakes fire

Photo courtesy Pasco County Fire Rescue.

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — About 50 firefighters were called to a Pasco County home this weekend after flames broke out.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Sunday at a home on Drexel Road in Land O’ Lakes.

Initial reports coming in said a man was trapped inside the house. Responding crews found the man had escaped but was seriously injured. He was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No firefighters were injured. The home was destroyed.

