Fire destroys 4 cars in Pasco County, lightning to blame

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Lightning is being blamed for a vehicle fire in Pasco County.

Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at Reliance Auto, just off the Highway 98 bypass, at 3:18 Monday morning.

Fire officials told News Channel 8 there’s surveillance video of a lightning strike touching down and igniting a vehicle in the back of the business on fire. Four cars were destroyed.

The shop does auto repairs and the vehicles destroyed were wrecked cars.

There was no damage to the businesses building.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES