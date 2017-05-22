Dolphin calf dies minutes after birth at SeaWorld park

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A dolphin at SeaWorld’s Aquatica park in Orlando delivered a calf that died a few minutes after birth.
The company said in a statement Sunday that the Commerson’s dolphin named Ringer delivered the calf Saturday night, and the calf died a few minutes later.
SeaWorld says the 16-year-old Ringer previously had four unsuccessful pregnancies and had been on contraception when she became pregnant.
The pregnancy was unexpected, and Ringer had been under 24-hour observation by her caretakers for the past month.
Park officials say Ringer appears to be doing well, despite the loss.
A necropsy will be performed on the calf to determine the cause of death.
