Cookies for Kids’ Cancer

American Chocolate Buttercream

Ingredients

3 ½ cups (1 pound) powdered sugar

Generous ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¾ cup butter, very soft

1 Tbsp. vanilla

7 to 8 Tbsp. milk or heavy cream

Equipment

Mixing bowl

Sifter

Whisk

Stand mixer

Measuring cups/spoons

Pastry bag with tip of choice

1. Sift the sugar and cocoa into a mixing bowl and blend with a whisk until well combined.

2. Add the butter, vanilla and 7 tablespoons of the milk, with an electric mixer on low, beat the frosting until combined. Increase the speed to medium and beat until light. Add more milk or cream if the frosting is too stiff, or more powdered sugar if it is too loose.

3. This icing will be used for the cake pops. It would also work well with any chocolate or white cake.

Yield: About 3 cups

Cake Pops

Ingredients

1 Yellow Cake Mix recipe

16 oz prepared American Chocolate Frosting recipe*

1 pkg. chocolate coating bark

1 pkg. white coating bark

Sprinkles and candy-coated chocolate candies as garnish

Equipment

Measuring cups

Electric mixer and bowl

Rubber spatula

Cake pan (13×9 in.)

Knife

Microwave-safe bowls

Parchment paper and foil

Lollipop sticks

Narrow drinking glass

Heavy drinking glasses or Styrofoam block

1. Prepare cake mix according to directions. Bake and quick-cool the cake in the freezer. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

2. Trim about ½ inch from the perimeter of the cake. Working in batches, crumble the cake into the bowl of a food processor; process until fine crumbs form. Transfer to a large bowl and add the frosting a little at a time. Blend together using the back of a spoon until well blended (about 5-10 minutes).

3. Roll this mixture into 1½ in. balls and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Cover with a layer of parchment paper and a layer of foil. Place in the freezer for about 10 minutes.

4. Place cake balls on a wax paper-lined cookie sheet and refrigerate for at least 5 minutes. If you refrigerate for more longer, be sure you cover the top with paper towels.

5. Meanwhile, melt the chocolate bark in the microwave according to the package directions.

6. Remove cake balls from the refrigerator and let sit in room temperature for a few minutes to take the chill off. (Note: If your cake balls have been sitting in the fridge for over an hour or more, they’ll need longer, about 10 minutes or so to take the chill off.)

7. Dip about ⅓ inch of the lollipop stick in the candy coating then insert it onto a cake ball until about halfway into the ball. Do this for all of the cake balls. It should harden and set after a few seconds.

8. Test your candy coating to make sure it’s not too hot. Hold the cake pop upside down and dip into the candy coating in one motion, then lift up and gently shake off the excess. Turn right side up and add sprinkles while still wet or place on a cake pop stand or styrofoam block to let dry completely. Repeat the process until all cake pops have been coated.

Yield: Makes about 50 lollipops.

*The American Buttercream recipes makes approx.. 3 cups. You will only need 2 cups or less.