Chick-fil-A introduces first seasonal sandwich in Tampa Bay

By Published:

(WFLA) — Chick-fil-A doesn’t alter its menu often, but as we look toward summer, it’s introducing its first seasonal sandwich.

The smokehouse barbecue bacon chicken sandwich is trending all over social media.

The smokehouse barbecue bacon sandwich features grilled chicken, bacon coated with a brown sugar pepper blend, colby-jack cheese, lettuce and smokehouse barbecue sauce on a Hawaiian-style bun.

It’s available nationwide beginning today through August 19th.

The restaurant chain also added a new seasonal drink – a watermelon mint lemonade.

