Bob White enters Florida governor race

Photo courtesy Bob White for Florida Governor website.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Robert “Bob” White of Melbourne announced his candidacy for Florida governor on Monday.

White currently serves as the Chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida and the Chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus of Central East Florida. He is also the founder and the former Chairman of the Liberty Catalyst Fund.

The Republican candidate says he is focused on the issues of political integrity in Florida elections and meaningful campaign finance reform.

“For the last eight years I’ve been going to Tallahassee during the legislative session to promote Liberty issues; limited government, personal freedom and free markets. I’ve seen the environment in Tallahassee change dramatically during that time,” White said in a press release. “The people of Florida have lost their voice in the legislative process. It’s been drowned out by the dark money politics of the special interests and the politicians that are only too happy to play their game.”

White will officially announce his campaign on Saturday in Orlando.

