Bear in Polk Co. neighborhood out of tree after hanging out most of Monday

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A non-aggressive bear who was hanging out in a Winter Haven neighborhood on Monday is finally down from a tree.

The bear was first seen sniffing around some bushes around Drexel Avenue in Lake Elebert.

The bear was spooked into climbing a tree when Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrived. It remained there for most of the day and through the evening.

The bear got down from the tree to play with a trap set for it that contained donuts and honey.

Wildlife officers said he was not aggressive at all. The bear is a combination of hungry, thirsty, tired and nervous from people gathering around.

The bear finally got down from the tree just after 10:30 p.m.

