Bear in Polk Co. neighborhood out of tree after hanging out most of Monday

By Published: Updated:

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A non-aggressive bear who was hanging out in a Winter Haven neighborhood on Monday is finally down from a tree. 

The bear was first seen sniffing around some bushes around Drexel Avenue in Lake Elebert.

The bear was spooked into climbing a tree when Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrived. It remained there for most of the day and through the evening.

The bear got down from the tree to play with a trap set for it that contained donuts and honey.

Wildlife officers said he was not aggressive at all. The bear is a combination of hungry, thirsty, tired and nervous from people gathering around.

The bear finally got down from the tree just after 10:30 p.m.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s