Bear in Polk Co. neighborhood out of tree after hanging out most of Monday

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A non-aggressive bear who was hanging out in a Winter Haven neighborhood on Monday is finally down from a tree.
The bear was first seen sniffing around some bushes around Drexel Avenue in Lake Elebert.
The bear was spooked into climbing a tree when Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrived. It remained there for most of the day and through the evening.
The bear got down from the tree to play with a trap set for it that contained donuts and honey.
Wildlife officers said he was not aggressive at all. The bear is a combination of hungry, thirsty, tired and nervous from people gathering around.
The bear finally got down from the tree just after 10:30 p.m.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Diverging Diamond opens in Sarasota
- Florida woman trapped inside CVS trying to buy birthday card
- Fire destroys 4 cars in Pasco County, lightning to blame
- Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
- Dad and step-mom arrested after 5-year-old shows up drunk at hospital
- High society: Pippa Middleton marries at almost-royal event
- Huge cuts to food stamps part of Trump’s budget proposal