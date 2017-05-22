Basketball hoops connect deputies and Hillsborough community in positive way

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies got the chance to play man-to-man b-ball with local kids Sunday.

It was part of the first HCSO Cops and Kids Basketball Block Party at Sandy Perrone Park planned to encourage community involvement with law enforcement. Local residents were invited to enjoy free food, listen to music and show off their skills on the court. Deputies tell us these events give them the chance to interact with the community in a positive way.

“Their parents have been to jail, or were going out to their house because they’re calling 911 …there is always a negative reason why were there. So we’re trying to show them that ‘hey there’s positive interactions that can be held with police,” said Charity Arthur with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Event organizers hope to throw more block parties through out the year.

The Basketball Cop Foundation’s mission is to connect law enforcement agencies across the county with kids in the community. This will be accomplished primarily by supplying the agencies with sports equipment. The recipient agency will then in turn donate the equipment to groups of kids in their community through Patrol Deputies. Not only does the initial donation of the equipment open the door to new relationships, but it gives the Patrol Deputies in those areas a place where they know they can interact with kids on a regular basis and continue to build on those relationships.