Endangered woman missing from Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing and endangered adult alert has been issued for a woman from Sarasota County.

Deputies say 41-year-old Jamie Lea Brennan left her home in north Sarasota County around 9 p.m. Saturday.

She has been listed as endangered due to health issues and concerns from her family.

Brennan is about 5’11 with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators believe she is driving a gray 2013 Honda Accord four-door sedan with Florida tag RLH7T.

If you see her or have any information, you’re asked to call (941) 861-4260.

