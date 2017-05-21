Teen driver crashes into Lakeland home

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old driver was injured overnight after deputies say he lost control of his vehicle and ran into a house in Lakeland.

The unidentified driver was speeding on Hwy 33 when he veered off the roadway and crashed into a manufactured home in the Lakeland Harbor community.

Fortunately, the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment.

No further details have been released at this time.

