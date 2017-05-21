Suspected drunk driver fatally shot during fight with Osceola deputy

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — The traffic stop of a possible drunk driver led to the man fighting with a deputy, and then fatally shot.

Osceola County Sheriff Capt. Jacob Ruiz said the incident began at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, when deputy John Stubbs was dispatched to check for a possible drunk driver on the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 200, in the south part of the county.

The deputy saw the vehicle near mile marker 196.

Capt. Ruiz said an adult male driver, Carlos J. Garcia Petrovich was uncooperative, and fled from the traffic stop.

Stubbs later saw Petrovich at the Pilot gas station on SR 60 in Yeehaw Junction.

Stubbs approached Petrovich to arrest him, but the man ran, and then fought the deputy when the deputy caught him.

During the fight, the deputy shot Petrovich , who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for his injuries and was released after treatment.

Stubbs has been on the force for two years.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, standard practice in police deadly force incidents.

