Silver Alert issued for missing Sarasota man

By Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The sheriff’s office in Sarasota County is asking for help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Steven Brzezinski, 94, was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Sunday near Proctor Road in Sarasota. Deputies believe he is driving a 2000 white Honda Civic with Florida tag 7356HB.

Brzezinski has gray hair and green eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is issuing a statewide alert to help find him.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 861-4260.

