Showdown showcases best Tampa Bay burgers

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Who makes the best burger in the Tampa Bay area? This weekend’s Burger Showdown found the answer for you.
A panel of culinary judges selected their favorite burgers in several categories, and everyone who showed up got to weigh in with the People’s Choice Award.
Here’s a full list of the winners:
- Best Use of Bacon: Taps Restaurant Bar & Lounge
- Best Use of VooDoo: East Lake Woodlands Country Club
- Bring the Heat!: Around the Word Burgers
- Best Side Dish: EATS! American Grill
- Best Other Than Beef Burger: RyRy’s Chicken and Waffles
- People’s Choice Award: The James Joyce Irish Pub
- Best Burger in the Bay: The James Joyce Irish Pub
News Channel 8 was a proud sponsor of the Burger Showdown.
All proceeds from the event went to the VooDoo Chef Foundation.
News Channel 8 Today team at Burger Showdown
