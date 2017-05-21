Showdown showcases best Tampa Bay burgers

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Who makes the best burger in the Tampa Bay area? This weekend’s Burger Showdown found the answer for you.

A panel of culinary judges selected their favorite burgers in several categories, and everyone who showed up got to weigh in with the People’s Choice Award.

Here’s a full list of the winners:

  • Best Use of Bacon: Taps Restaurant Bar & Lounge
  • Best Use of VooDoo: East Lake Woodlands Country Club
  • Bring the Heat!: Around the Word Burgers
  • Best Side Dish: EATS! American Grill
  • Best Other Than Beef Burger: RyRy’s Chicken and Waffles
  • People’s Choice Award: The James Joyce Irish Pub
  • Best Burger in the Bay: The James Joyce Irish Pub

News Channel 8 was a proud sponsor of the Burger Showdown.

All proceeds from the event went to the VooDoo Chef Foundation.

News Channel 8 Today team at Burger Showdown

