Police search for missing Lakeland man

By Published:
Lakeland Police Department

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 44-year-old Lakeland man.

The Lakeland Police Department says Richard Jones was last seen by his mother at 10:30 pm on Friday.

According to a report, Jones is legally disabled and lives with his mother near Prescott Loop in Lakeland.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900.

