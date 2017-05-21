Police identify Tampa double homicide victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police have identified the two people who were killed inside the Hamptons Condominium Friday night.

Officers say 22-year-old Jeremy Himmelman and 18-year-old Andrew Oneschuk were shot and killed by their roommate, 18-year-old Devon Arthurs. All three men lived at the Hamptons Condominium.

Police say they were originally called to the nearby Green Planet Smoke Shop for the report of a suspicious man. Responding officers found Arthurs armed at the scene, and say he told two customers and an employee they couldn’t leave. He eventually agreed to let the hostages leave and was taken into custody.

While in custody, officers say Arthurs told them he killed two people at a home inside the Hamptons Condominium. Himmelman and Oneschuk were found dead inside with gunshot wounds.

A bomb squad and hazmat team were called to the scene due to concerns about possible explosives.

Police are still working to figure out what happened leading up to the shooting, but say this appears to be an isolated incident.

