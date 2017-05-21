Pasco deputy involved in shooting

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured during a deputy-involved shooting early Sunday morning in Holiday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Darlington Road and US-19 around 1:40 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When they got to the scene, the suspect was driving away. The sheriff’s office says the suspect fired at the deputies when they followed the car to try and pull it over.

The suspect is accused of firing at the deputies again after reaching a dead end on Eastwood Lane. Deputies then returned fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured and the suspect was taken into custody. A gun and shell casings were found at the scene.

The suspect is facing several charges. Following normal policy, the deputy is on paid leave.

