Owner searches for missing dog lost at Lake Placid Pizza Hut

By Published:
Highlands County Sheriff's Office

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing pug named Mochi that was lost at a Lake Placid Pizza Hut.

The sheriff’s office said the dog should be wearing a turquoise collar with a pink heart dog tag.

Mochi is described as extremely energetic and playful.

Anyone with information on Mochi’s whereabouts has been asked to contact 407-280-8269.

Highland deputies say the owner is offering a reward, but the amount was not disclosed.

