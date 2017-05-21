Owner searches for missing dog lost at Lake Placid Pizza Hut

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing pug named Mochi that was lost at a Lake Placid Pizza Hut.
The sheriff’s office said the dog should be wearing a turquoise collar with a pink heart dog tag.
Mochi is described as extremely energetic and playful.
Anyone with information on Mochi’s whereabouts has been asked to contact 407-280-8269.
Highland deputies say the owner is offering a reward, but the amount was not disclosed.
