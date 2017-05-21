Missing child alert issued for North Port boy, 16

Published:
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 16-year-old North Port boy.

The FDLE says Dillan Barone, who was reported missing this weekend, was last seen near the 600 block of Germany Avenue in North Port.

He was not wearing a shirt when he disappeared, but he may be wearing black shorts.

Dillan is a 5’6″ tall white male who weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should immediately contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300 or call 911.

